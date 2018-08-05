You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

President Ram Nath Kovind visits ailing M Karunanidhi at Chennai's Kauvery hospital, wishes him quick recovery

India IANS Aug 05, 2018 17:25:21 IST

Chennai: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday visited DMK president M Karunanidhi at the Kauvery Hospital and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Visited Thiru Karunanidhi, met Kalaignar's family members and doctors, and inquired about his health. Wishing the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, a veteran of our public life, a quick recovery," Kovind tweeted.

File image of President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

File image of President Ram Nath Kovind. PTI

Kovind was accompanied by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. He met Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi at the hospital and enquired about their father's health.

A five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi was admitted to Kauvery Hospital on 28 July after a dip in his blood pressure and has since been under treatment. His condition is said to be stable now.

Earlier, Kovind was received at the airport by Purohit, Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.


Updated Date: Aug 05, 2018 17:25 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores