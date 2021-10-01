President Ram Nath Kovind turns 76: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah extend best wishes

The official Twitter account of the President of India also posted images of Modi personally visiting Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on his birthday

President Ram Nath Kovind turned 76 today, 1 October. Several notable politicians took to social media to extend their best wishes to the 14th President of the country on this day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first people to wish President Kovind on his special day. Modi said that Kovind has endeared himself to the entire nation by way of his humble personality and added that his “focus on empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society is exemplary.”

Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. Due to his humble personality, he has endeared himself to the entire nation. His focus on empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society is exemplary. May he lead a long and healthy life. @rashtrapatibhvn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2021

The official Twitter account of the President of India also posted images of Modi personally visiting Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on his birthday.

Prime Minister @narendramodi greeting President Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/6rxcjL4tKL — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 1, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished President Kovind, adding that the country has benefited from his experience and knowledge. Shah said that Kovind’s commitment towards the welfare of the country as well as the harmony and equality in society was “inspiring”.

राष्ट्रपति श्री राम नाथ कोविंद जी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं। देश के हर वर्ग के कल्याण और समाज में समता व समरसता के प्रति आपकी प्रतिबद्धता प्रेरणीय है। आपके ज्ञान व अनुभव से देश को निरंतर लाभ मिला है। मैं ईश्वर से आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य व दीर्घायु की कामना करता हूँ।@rashtrapatibhvn — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 1, 2021

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote that Kovind was admired by all for his intellect, wisdom and contribution to public life.

Warm wishes to the President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind ji on his birthday. He is admired by everyone for his wisdom, intellect and contribution to public life. The nation has been benefited from his wide experience. Praying for his long and healthy life. @rashtrapatibhvn — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 1, 2021

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also took to Twitter to wish President Kovind on his birthday.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy prayed for Kovind’s well-being and his long and healthy life so that he could serve the country for a long time.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also conveyed birthday greetings to Kovind, wishing him abundance and good health. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended their best wishes to the President as well.

Warm birthday greetings to the Hon’ble President Shri. Ram Nath Kovind ji. Wishing you good health and abundance.@rashtrapatibhvn — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) October 1, 2021

जन सरोकारों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध, भारत के प्रथम नागरिक माननीय राष्ट्रपति श्री राम नाथ कोविन्द जी को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। प्रभु श्री राम से आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य एवं समृद्ध व सुदीर्घ जीवन की प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 30, 2021

Ram Nath Kovind was born in the Paraunkh village of Kanpur district. A lawyer by profession, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1991 and was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh three years later. He served as the Governor of Bihar before taking oath as the 14th President of India on 25 July 2017.