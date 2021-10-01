India

FP Trending October 01, 2021 12:40:52 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind turns 76: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah extend best wishes

File image of President Ram Nath Kovind. Reuters

President Ram Nath Kovind turned 76 today, 1 October. Several notable politicians took to social media to extend their best wishes to the 14th President of the country on this day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first people to wish President Kovind on his special day. Modi said that Kovind has endeared himself to the entire nation by way of his humble personality and added that his “focus on empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society is exemplary.”

The official Twitter account of the President of India also posted images of Modi personally visiting Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on his birthday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished President Kovind, adding that the country has benefited from his experience and knowledge. Shah said that Kovind’s commitment towards the welfare of the country as well as the harmony and equality in society was “inspiring”.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote that Kovind was admired by all for his intellect, wisdom and contribution to public life.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also took to Twitter to wish President Kovind on his birthday.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S)  leader HD Kumaraswamy prayed for Kovind’s well-being and his long and healthy life so that he could serve the country for a long time.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also conveyed birthday greetings to Kovind, wishing him abundance and good health. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended their best wishes to the President as well.

Ram Nath Kovind was born in the Paraunkh village of Kanpur district. A lawyer by profession, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1991 and was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh three years later. He served as the Governor of Bihar before taking oath as the 14th President of India on 25 July 2017.

Updated Date: October 01, 2021 12:40:52 IST

