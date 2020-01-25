President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation on 71st Republic Day eve at 7 pm; when and where to watch the speech

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of the 71st Republic Day.

His address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of the All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, a release issued by the PIB.

Following the Hindi and English language broadcasts on Doordarshan, the Kovind's Republic Day eve address will be broadcast in regional languages on regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will also broadcast the regional language versions from 9.30 pm on its respective regional networks, according to the release.

India is set to celebrate its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Brazilian president Jair Bolsanaro will be the chief guest for the Republic Day parade in Delhi on Sunday.

Thousand of security personnel have been deployed and CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in the national capital to keep vigil ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

Multi-layered security arrangements are in place. Sharpshooters and snipers will be deployed atop high-rise buildings to keep a watch on the 8 kilometre-long parade route from Rajpath to the Red Fort on 26 January.

Police personnel have been directed to stay utmost alert since Delhi polls are also around the corner. Anti-terror measures like tenant and servant verification, border checking, security of vital installations, malls and markets, patrolling in heavy foot fall areas are being taken.

With inputs from agencies

