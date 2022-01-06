President Ram Nath Kovind meets Narendra Modi, hears first-hand account of security breach

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu too spoke to the prime minister and expressed his concern with regard to the security lapse

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and received a first-hand account of a security breach in his convoy in Punjab on Wednesday.

He later tweeted:

President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse. pic.twitter.com/lzvAuriuGb — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 6, 2022

Earlier today President Kovind had expressed concern about the security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit.

The vice-president too spoke to the prime minister on the issue on Thursday. He expressed his deep concern about the security breach and hoped that stringent steps will be taken to ensure that established security protocols are scrupulously adhere to and such a situation does not recur in the future.

The vice president's secretariat later tweeted:

Vice President of India, Shri M.Venkaiah Naidu today spoke to the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi about the security lapse during PM's visit to Punjab yesterday. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 6, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Ferozepur on Wednesday to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

The Home Ministry said in a statement that around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the prime minister's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protesters.

The prime minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. "This was a major lapse in the security of the prime minister. The prime minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready," the statement said.

"Also in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport," it added.

It said only Punjab police knew the precise route of the prime minister and "never has such police behaviour been witnessed". The Home Ministry has taken cognizance of the "serious security lapse" and has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government. The state government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

The Home Ministry statement added that prime minister landed at Bathinda on Wednesday morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, he waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

The statement said that when the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. The prime minister proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police.

