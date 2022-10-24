New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion Diwali, the festival of lights.

India is celebrating its first ‘normal Diwali’ two years after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote,” Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends.

Joining PM Modi in wishing the citizens, President Murmu prayed for happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen.

“Happy Diwali to all countrymen! On this holy festival of light and joy, let us try to bring happiness in the lives of those in need by lighting the lamp of knowledge and energy. On this great festival, I pray for happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen,” she tweeted.

सभी देशवासियों को दीवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! प्रकाश और उमंग के इस पवित्र त्योहार पर, हम ज्ञान और ऊर्जा के दीपक को प्रज्ज्वलित करते हुए जरूरतमंद लोगों के जीवन में भी खुशियां लाने का प्रयास करें। मैं इस महापर्व पर सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि के लिए प्रार्थना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 24, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the citizens on the occasion.

“Happy Diwali to all the countrymen. May this festival of lights bring happiness, health and prosperity in everyone’s life,” he tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister participated in the Ayodhya Deepotsav celebrations where he said Lord Ram’s rule was the inspiration behind his government’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” motto.

During the celebrations in Ayodhya, lakhs of “diyas” were lit up the banks of the holy Saryu.

Modi linked the BJP government mantra that suggests inclusive development during his speech at the Ram Katha Park.

He went on to make another short address at Ram ki Paidi where a record 15.76 lakh earthen lamps arranged on the river bank were lit by volunteers.

Modi was on his first visit to Ayodhya after he laid the foundation stone of a Ram temple at the once disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site on 5 August, 2020. Earlier in the week, Modi offered prayers at the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines in Uttarakhand.

After offering prayers to Ram Lalla at the makeshift temple here, the prime minister reviewed the progress of the construction work.

Modi also performed a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita at the Ram Katha Park.

Speaking on the occasion, he said “The values inculcated by Lord Ram through his words, thoughts and rule are the inspiration for ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (collective effort, inclusive growth).”

The PM said Lord Ram’s ideals are a beacon of light for people aspiring for a developed India in next 25 years and give the “courage to achieve the most difficult goals”.

“It is the duty of all of us to follow the ideals of Lord Ram. We have to live his ideals continuously and apply them in life,” he said.

