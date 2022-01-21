President Kovind, Narendra Modi wish Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on Statehood Day

Every year on 21 January, Manipur, Tripura, and Meghalaya mark their statehood day. Meghalaya, which was earlier part of Assam, got its full statehood under the North Eastern Region (Re-Organisation) Act, 1971

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and extended their greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their statehood day, today, 21 January.

On this day, 50 years back in 1972, the three states were formed due to the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

President Kovind extended his wishes stating that these three states represent the unique traditions and vibrant culture of the northeast. Towards the end of his post, President Kovind further wished the citizens of these states a happy and prosperous future.

Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on Statehood Day. These states, full of natural riches, represent the vibrant culture and unique traditions of our northeast. My best wishes to the citizens of these states for a happy and prosperous future. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 21, 2022

On the other hand, PM Modi stated that these states have been making vibrant contributions towards the country's development. “Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Days. These states are making vibrant contributions to India’s development,” he said in a tweet.

Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Days. These states are making vibrant contributions to India’s development. Praying for their constant progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

Tripura and Manipur were absorbed into the Union of India in October 1949. The former princely states were granted full statehood on 21 January, 1972.

According to reports, before the northeastern region turned into seven sisters with statehood of Mizoram, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya, the regional composition of the Northeast included Assam plains from the old Assam Province, the North Eastern Frontier Tracts (NEFT) of the borderland and hilly districts.

It was only after independence in 1947, when Manipur and Tripura got their own statehood and it was purely based on the ethnic and tribal population in the region. Nagaland, however, was granted a complete statehood on 1 December, 1963.

As per the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, Meghalaya has been given the status of an autonomous state within Assam through the Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya) Act 1969. Eventually, in 1972, Meghalaya and Tripura were granted full statehood by the Northeast Reorganisation Act of 1971.