Pravin Togadia ends indefinite fast, says he will now embark on nationwide tour to revive 'Hindutva politics'

Ahmedabad: Former VHP leader Pravin Togadia ended his "indefinite fast" on Thursday, three days after he began the strike in Ahmedabad to press his demands, including the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, and said he would now embark on a nationwide tour to revive "Hindutva politics".

Togadia, 62, said he was ending his fast on the advice of doctors.

The surgeon-turned-firebrand leader accepted fruit juice from religious leaders to end the fast. Led by Akhileshwar Das Maharaj, the religious leaders had urged him to end his fast.

Togadia quit the Vishwa Hindu Parishad last week after his nominee lost a key organisational election. He had sat on fast on Tuesday to press his demands such as construction of Ram temple, deportation of illegal Bangladeshis, resettlement of Hindus in Kashmir, and abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Speaking to reporters, Togadia took a swipe at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they have proved to be "as bad as their predecessors" and failed to fulfil their promises.

He said he would undertake a nationwide tour to take up the issues of "100 crore Hindus" and seek to revive "Hindutva politics" as the BJP government has failed to solve the problems facing the country.

"People are now asking whom they should vote for, as those who gained power in 2014 proved to be as bad as those who were ousted. So I will try to establish Hindutva politics in 2019 to realise people's aspirations," Togadia said.

"I will continue raising the voice of 100 crore Hindus by embarking on a pan-India tour from Friday. I will also take up the issues of farmers, labourers and the youth. I am sure that the Hindus, along with workers of the RSS, BJP and VHP, are still with me in my endeavour," he said.

"Narendra bhai, you need to answer why promises were not fulfilled. If you don't answer, then 100 crore Hindus along with farmers and youths will seek answer from you in 2019. Instead of roaming around the world, try to solve the problems of the people of this county," he said.

Togadia quit the VHP after his nominee Raghav Reddy was defeated by former Himachal Pradesh governor VS Kokje in an election for the post of VHP's international president.