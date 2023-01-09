Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) is celebrated on 9 January to strengthen the engagement of the overseas Indian community with the Government of India and thus helps to reconnect them with their roots. The convention provides an ideal platform for the government and aids them to interact with the diaspora community who reside in different parts of the world. Since 2003, PBD conventions have been held annually. However, Its format was revised since 2015 to celebrate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas once every two years. PBD Conferences are organised during the intervening period with participation from overseas experts, policymakers, and stakeholders. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas recognises the contribution of the overseas Indian community to the development of India.

History

On 9 January 1915, Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa and became the greatest Pravasi who led India’s Freedom Struggle and freed India from British or colonial rule.

As a Non-Resident Indian or Pravasi, he is recognised as a symbol of change and development that can guide India to greater heights even today.

Significance

Government of India is of the view that NRIs have global exposure in terms of business and development strategies from all around the world. It is believed that if we provide them an opportunity, they will play an integral role in the developmental process with their ideas and experiences for India. This day plays a significant role as the NRI’s get a shared platform to engage with the government and the natives of the country.

On this occasion, the government also gives the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award. It is the highest honour conferred to a Non-Resident Indian or a Person of Indian Origin or an organisation or institution that has been established and run by Non-Resident Indians or Persons of Indian Origin, who have made a recognising contribution in better understanding of India abroad or have supported the causes.

Theme

The theme of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention 2023 is: “Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal”.

