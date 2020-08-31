Pranab Mukherjee Death NEWS Updates: National Flag lowered to half-mast at Rashtrapati Bhavan as tribute to ex-president

The MHA on Monday said that during the national mourning period of 31 August to 6 September, the 'National Flag will fly at half-mast on buildings across India and there will be no official entertainment'. The move is as a tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday.

The announcement of Pranab Mukherjee's death was made by his son Abhijit.

"As the First Citizen, he continued to connect with everyone, bringing Rashtrapati Bhavan closer to the people. He opened its gates for public visit. His decision to discontinue the use of the honorific 'His Excellency' was historic."

Kovind said, "Endowed with perspicacity and wisdom, Bharat Ratna Shri Mukherjee combined tradition and modernity. In his five-decade long illustrious public life, he remained rooted to the ground irrespective of the exalted offices he held. He endeared himself to people across political spectrum.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Union minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the death of Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday after multuple health complications since 10 August.

He also said that Mukherjee had guided him in his first term as the prime minister in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and said that the Congress leader was "a scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society."

"His demise has left a huge void in Indian polity. My sincerest condolences are with his family and followers on this irreparable loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Shah tweeted.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that Pranab Mukherjee's "life will always be cherished for his impeccable service and indelible contribution".

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "A chapter of Indian politics came to an end (with the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee). He always put the country above the party politics. I pay my obeisance to him on behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of Pranab Mukherjee, who was a stalwart of the party and is considered to be one of the pillars of the party's trajectory so far.

Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha said that she felt "blessed to have been born his daughter" as she bid a "final goodbye" to the former president of India who passed away on Monday.

In a political career spanning five decades, Mukherjee was appointed to several ministerial posts in governments led by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Sigh.

A powerful orator and scholar, Mukherjee had been a Congress stalwart for long before he was elected president in 2012, and served in office from July 2012 to 2017. He was a member of the Congress Working Committee, the highest policy making body of the party, for a period of 23 years.

"So many memories. A visit to Delhi without Pranabda is unimaginable. He is a legend in all subjects from politics to economics. Will be forever grateful. Shall miss him immensely. My condolences to Abhijit and Sharmistha," she tweeted.

"It is with deep sorrow I write this. Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee has left us. An era has ended. For decades he was a father figure. From my first win as MP, to being my senior Cabinet colleague, to his becoming President while I was chief minister.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, condoling Pranab Mukherjee's death, said that the Congress leader had been a "father figure for decades".

Meanwhile, News18 reported that his funeral is likely to be held on Tuesday, in Delhi.

The Centre has declared a seven-day national mourning period as a tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday, reports said.

The Indian flag was lowered to half-mast at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as a tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee.

The date, time and venue of the state funeral will be intimated later, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Monday.

With great sadness, the nation receives the news of the unfortunate demise of our former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I join the country in paying homage to him. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends. pic.twitter.com/zyouvsmb3V

“সবারে আমি প্রনাম করে যাই” I bow to all🙏 Baba, taking the liberty to quote from your favourite poet to say your final goodbye to all. You have led a full, meaningful life in service of the nation, in service of our people. I feel blessed to have been born as your daugher. pic.twitter.com/etYfZXzZ1j

Former Andhra chied minister Chandrababu Naidu, condoling Pranab Mukherjee's death, said, "Pained to hear about the passing of Former President Pranab Mukherjee Ji. The nation has today lost an exceptional statesman, master strategist and a man of principles who carried himself with dignity and discipline. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and friends."

Shri Pranab Mukherjee ji was one who left his impression across the political spectrum and all age groups. An illustrious political career over decades and a presidency that upheld the dignity of the highest office. My humble tributes to Pranab da🙏🏼

Pranab Mukherjee death news updates: The MHA on Monday said that during the national mourning period of 31 August to 6 September, the "National Flag will fly at half-mast on buildings across India and there will be no official entertainment". The move is as a tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away on Monday.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

Mukherjee's health deteriorated earlier Monday after suffering a septic shock due to his lung infection.

A powerful orator and scholar, Mukherjee was a Congress stalwart before being elected as India's 13th President and serving from July 2012 to 2017 in the top post.

The 84-year-old was admitted to the military hospital on 10 August and also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery. He later developed a lung infection.

It earlier said the former president was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 hours on 10 August, 2020 in a critical condition.

"Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life saving surgery," the hospital earlier said.

A multidisciplinary team of doctors is constantly monitoring the health of the former president.

Mukherjee tweeted on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and urged people who had come in contact with him in the last week to isolate themselves and get tested for the novel coronavirus.

Soon after the news of his hospitalisation, wishes poured in from various quarters for his early recovery and a number of leaders sent their wishes on Twitter.

President Ram Nath Kovind also spoke to Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee and enquired about his health.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh had visited the R&R Hospital and asked after about the former president's health.

Singh spent around 20 minutes at the hospital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also sent in his best to the former president and wished him early recovery.