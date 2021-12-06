PPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for more than 300 vacancies of Cooperative Inspector at ppsc.gov.in

Candidates who are applying should be between 18 and 37 years of age, as on 1 January, 2021. For reserved category, age relaxations are detailed in the notification

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has opened the application window for recruitment of over 300 posts of Inspector, Cooperative Societies (Group-B) in the Department of Cooperation. Those interested can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at https://ppsc.gov.in/.

As per the official notice, the last day to submit the application form is 22 December. Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill up a total of 320 vacancies of Inspector, Cooperative Societies (Group-B) in the Department of Cooperation under the Government of Punjab.

Before applying for the recognised posts, applicants are requested to read the official notification available on the website. If not, you can find it here: https://ppsc.gov.in/usermanual.ashx?id=c10610

Check simple steps to apply for PPSC Inspector recruitment 2021:

Go to the official website at https://ppsc.gov.in/

Search and click on ‘Open Advertisement’ link ‘Apply/View’ for the Cooperative Inspector post

Then, candidates need to click on ‘Apply Online’

To complete the process, applicants need to fill the PPSC form and upload the documents

Then pay the application or exam fee and finally click on submit

Kindly, download the form and take a printout of the same for future use or need.

Direct link to apply for PPSC Cooperative Inspector recruitment 2021: https://ppsc.gov.in/APPSCISR/Registration/registration.aspx?advno=202144&postid=213

Details on eligibility criteria, selection procedure and application fee:

Candidates who are applying should be between 18 and 37 years of age, as on 1 January, 2021. For reserved category, age relaxations are detailed in the notification. Furthermore, those who are applying need to be a graduate with 60 percent marks in any recognised stream. They should also hold a computer course certificate. Furthermore, they should have passed their Class 10 exams with Punjabi as one of the subjects.

As per the selection procedure, candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination. It will comprise of 120 questions, which will be worth a total of 480 marks. Following the exam, candidates will be called for document verification.

Applicants are requested to pay a fee of Rs 500 towards application fee and Rs 1,000 for examination fee. However, there are few relaxations towards the application amount for reserved category candidates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.