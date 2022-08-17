Finding stains of paan on walls, and floors at various public places, is a common problem in India.

A user has recently posted a hilarious picture of a poster from a railway station on Twitter. The poster has twisted dialogues from the 1975 blockbuster movie Deewar. The poster warns people against spitting paan (betel) in a very funny way. Finding stains of paan on walls, and floors at various public places, is a common problem in India. A warning is written below the humoristic message in the poster. It reads, “Khabardar, deewar par idhar udhar mat thukna varna Rs. 500 lagega jurmana.”. In English, it means “Caution, do not spit on the wall, otherwise you will be fined Rs 500.”. The user captioned his tweet, “Cool message at Belapur Railway station. It will be good to see more witty posts. Competition @MumbaiPolice for social message with humour.” The tweet of this user was also shared by the Mumbai Police.

Have a look at this tweet:

Mumbai Police captioned their post.



“Our social media team is also eagerly waiting for similar social messages. Let's create an ideal society and enjoy freedom with mutual cooperation of police and public.”, Mumbai Police captioned their post.

In the poster, Amitabh Bachchan says “mere paas rail gadi hai, reserved ticket hai, tere paas kya hai? (I have the train and the reserved ticket, what do you have?)”. Shashi Kapoor replies “Mere muh mein paan hai. (I have betel in my mouth.)” While replying to the caption by Mumbai Police, a user wrote, “Would love to associate!”.

Would love to associate! — Rohan Agarwal (@iamrohanagarwal) August 15, 2022



Mumbai Police is known for its quirky and hilarious tweets. They had even used the lyrics of a song from the movie Gehraiyaan to warn people against the cyber fraud in a tweet.

“Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey: Your money after you share your OTP! Be aware. Be cyber safe.”, Mumbai Police had said in their post.

Haan doobey, haan doobey, haan doobey:

Your money after you share your OTP! Be aware. Be cyber safe.#GeheriHaiCyberSafety #CyberSafety #CyberCrime — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 22, 2022



The tweet had received hilarious comments from the users. One had person written, “Haan doobey, haan doobey haan doobey: When you dip the biscuit in the tea for more than 10 seconds.”.

Haan doobey, haan doobey haan doobey :

When you dip the biscuit in the tea for more than 10 seconds 😉 — M.Ansari (@UnanianHakeem) February 22, 2022



Many people had praised and appreciated Mumbai Police for the tweet. A person had commented, “It’s a good step to make your people aware of the fraud. I appreciate it. Really good.”

Good step to make your people aware of fraud. I appreciate. really good — PM (@SoULinStillNESS) February 22, 2022



This tweet has garnered around 1,467 likes and 166 retweets.

