Pollution control board tells SC it has created social media accounts to receive complaints on pollution in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it has created social media account on Twitter and Facebook where citizens can lodge complaints about pollution in Delhi-NCR.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur directed the CPCB to give adequate publicity and issue advertisements about setting up of the social media accounts so that the citizens are aware of it and can lodge their complaints.

The top court also expressed displeasure that three and a half years have gone by since the National Green Tribunal had on 7 April, 2015 passed an order banning plying of 15 year old petrol and 10 year old diesel vehicles in Delhi NCR but the directions have not been complied with yet.

The bench also noted that the top court had in May 2015 dismissed the appeal against the NGT directions prohibiting plying of such vehicles.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the Delhi government said that a total of 40 lakh old vehicles in Delhi had been de-registered by the authorities.

The bench was hearing a matter pertaining to air pollution in Delhi NCR.