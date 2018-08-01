You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Polling begins for Sangli, Jalgaon municipal corporations in Maharashtra; 754 candidates contest for 153 seats

India Press Trust of India Aug 01, 2018 10:51:23 IST

Mumbai: Polling began at 7.30 am on Wednesday for elections to two municipal corporations in Maharashtra, where 754 candidates are vying for 153 seats.

Polling is being held for the 78-member Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation (SMKMC) in Western Maharashtra and the 75-member Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC) in North Maharashtra.

File image of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. PTI

File image of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. PTI

The two cities have a cumulative voter population of 7,89,251.

As many as 1,013 polling booths have been set up and 5,792 election staff deployed on duty in the two cities, according to State Election Commissioner J S Saharia.

Polling is also taking place for ward number 97 of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation.

The voting will continue 5.30 pm and the counting will be taken up on 3 August.

As many as 451 candidates are in fray for 78 seats in the SMKMC, while 303 nominees will vie for 75 seats in Jalgaon.

Sangli has 4,24,179 eligible voters, while their number is 3,65,072 in Jalgaon.

The Ruling BJP-Shiv Sena have joined hands for the JMC, while the BJP is going it alone in the SMKMC.


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 10:51 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores