Political rivalry ignites within Tyagis in UP as group divides over Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev's public apology

Following Protests over a ‘demeaning’ statement made by Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh regarding the Tyagi fraternity, the situation among the community members has become political as they themselves have divided into two factions.

One group, led by Mangeram Tyagi, is firm in accepting the minister’s apology and seeks a share in political seats. On the other hand, the faction led by Shrikant Tyagi insists on a public apology from the minister.

Shrikant Tyagi has set a deadline of 21 August for the minister to apologize publicly in front of the media.

If the apology doesn’t come, the Tyagi fraternity led by Shrikant Tyagi plans to hold a demonstration in Shukrtal.

What did UP minister Swatantra Dev Singh said about Tyagis?

On July 22, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh had inaugurated various schemes in Shuktirth, the mythological religious city of Muzaffarnagar.

Swatantra Dev Singh addressed the public meeting in the presence of CM during this period. While addressing the public meeting, he had commented on the law and order before the BJP rule in the state.

In his remarks, he said to prove the existing law and order situation of the BJP regime better that allegedly before 2017, daughters of Kashyap, Saini and Tyagi communities were picked up and raped.

Shrikant Tyagi expressed his determination to bring attention to the issue and indicated that the situation may escalate if the apology is not received.

On 5 August, Mangeram Tyagi and his supporters staged a protest outside Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad while the BJP’s panchayat training camp was underway inside.

State President Bhupendra Chaudhary was present at the camp. The situation became tense as Mangeram Tyagi’s supporters blocked the path of Bhupendra Chaudhary, leading to Minister Swatantra Dev releasing a video in which he apologized for his statement.

Following this, Mangeram Tyagi’s supporters accepted the apology but demanded a share in political seats for the Tyagi Samaj.

On 6 August, the Nationalist Democratic Forum organized a mahapanchayat at Tyagi Hostel in Meerut, attended by members of the Tyagi community from three states.

During the gathering, Shrikant Tyagi was unanimously chosen as the leader of the society.

Shrikant Tyagi addressed three main issues during the mahapanchayat.

Firstly, he emphasized the importance of a public apology from Minister Swatantra Dev. Secondly, he called for the minister’s removal from the Yogi cabinet. Lastly, Shrikant Tyagi demanded a fair distribution of political tickets among the Tyagi community.

Mangeram Tyagi did not attend the mahapanchayat, stating that the focus should be on the stake in political representation rather than holding such gatherings.

He clarified that he has already forgiven the minister.

Earlier, Mangeram Tyagi had played a significant role in mobilizing the Tyagi community during Shrikant Tyagi’s previous troubles when he was arrested for abusing a neighbour in Noida society. The incident and arrest of Tyagi led to various agitations across Western Uttar Pradesh.