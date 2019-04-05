Police bust terror hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, find Pakistani army rifle among other weapons

Jammu: Police on Thursday busted a terrorist hideout and found a rifle, which is used by the Pakistani army, in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials here said.

On specific information, police had launched a search operation in Marwah-Dacchan area of Kishtwar district and busted a hideout in Drungai forest area, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Shakti Pathak said.

A 7.62mm Heckler and Koch G3A3 rifle, used by the Pakistani army, was found at the site, he said.

Nearly 100 round of bullets and one AK rifle magazine and one grenade were also found there, the SSP said.

