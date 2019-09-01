Police books Kerala students for waiving flag resembling Pakistan's at college election event

Kozhikode: Students of a college near Parambra waved a flag that resembled Pakistan's national flag during an election campaign on the campus and the police have on its own registered a case against them.

The green colour flag, which was similar to Pakistan's, was waved as part of a college election programme organised by the Muslim Students' Federation (MSF).

The leadership of MSF, the students' wing of the IUML (Indian Union Muslim League), however rejected the charge and claimed it was the outfit's official flag and not the Pakistan flag as was alleged.

The case was registered after a video footage of the 27 August incident at the Silver Arts and Science College had gone viral on the social media, police told PTI on Sunday. The case was registered under various sections of IPC including sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 143 (unlawful assembly) and 147 ( punishment for riot).

"The incident came to light after a video footage went viral. The case is registered now for charges like unlawful assembly and provocation with intent to riot and soon. Further action would be decided upon after a comprehensive probe," an investigating officer told PTI.

"The logo of MSF was missing in this controversial flag which was also not proportionate to the standard size," the official added. Six college students have been suspended from the college in this regard and they were absconding, the official said adding that a search was on to nab them