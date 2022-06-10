India

Police arrests 2 active LeT terrorists in J&K's Baramulla

The terrorists have been identified as Irshad Ahmad Mir and Zahid Bashir

FP Staff June 10, 2022 22:51:43 IST
Representational image. ANI

Two active LeT terrorists have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition which include 2 Chinese Pistols, 18 live rounds, and 2 magazines have also been recovered from them.

According to the police, the terrorists have been identified as Irshad Ahmad Mir, son of Abdul Rehman Mir (a categorised terrorist) and Zahid Bashir, son of Bashir Ahmad, both residents of Nehalpora, Pattan in Baramulla.

Police has registered a case under relevant sections investigation has been initiated.

Updated Date: June 10, 2022 22:55:46 IST

