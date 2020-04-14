Poila Baisakh 2020: Leaders extend wishes on solar new year, festival also celebrated as Vishu, Puthandu in southern states

Vishu in Kerala, Puthandu in TN, or Poila Baisakh in WB, 14 April celebrated as new year and harvest festival across states in India

The first day of the Bengali calendar is celebrated as Poila Baisakh or the Bengali New Year in the states of West Bengal, Tripura, parts of Assam and northern Odisha.

Poila Baisakh usually falls on 14 April annually as per the Gregorian calendar.

It is also observed elsewhere as the traditional solar new year and harvest festival. It is celebrated as Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Vishu in Kerala and Vaisakhi in central and North India.

The students and teachers of Dhaka University's Faculty of Fine Arts in Bangladesh organise a Mangal Shobhajatra each year to celebrate Poila Baishakh. In 2016, the UNESCO declared this festivity organised by the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka as a cultural heritage of humanity.

A number of leaders and politicians greeted the citizens of the country on the occasion of Poila Baisakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Have a wonderful year ahead, where everyone is healthy and prosperous”.

শুভ নববর্ষ ! পয়লা বৈশাখের শুভেচ্ছা গ্রহণ করুন। নতুন বছর আপনাদের সকলের জীবনে সুখ, সমৃদ্ধির বার্তা নিয়ে আসুক। সকলে সুস্থ থাকুন, ভালো থাকুন। Shubho Nabo Barsho! Greetings on Poila Boishakh. Have a wonderful year ahead, where everyone is healthy and prosperous. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020

West Bengal Chief Minister tweeted that she extends her respects, love, greetings and blessings to everybody, and prays that everyone stays healthy and safe.

এসো হে বৈশাখ, এসো এসো... শুভ নববর্ষে সকলকে জানাই আমার শ্রদ্ধা, প্রণাম, ভালোবাসা, শুভেচ্ছা ও আশীর্বাদ। আপনাদের সকলের আশীর্বাদ, শুভেচ্ছা প্রার্থনা করি। সকলে ভালো থাকুন, সুস্থ থাকুন | — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 14, 2020

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh posted a message wishing everyone on the occasion as well.

Home Minister Amit Shah greeted everyone “Shubho Nabo Barsho!”, while Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wished health, happiness and prosperity to all.

Greetings to all Bengali friends on Poila Boishakh. Wishing everyone a year of happiness and good health.

Shubho Nabo Barsho! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 14, 2020

On the joyous occasion of Poila Boishakh With the end of last year let all your worries, sorrows & unhappiness go away like the setting sun. May the New year bring health, happiness and prosperity.

Happy new year 1427! pic.twitter.com/OFn65iyUKr — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 14, 2020

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan also posted on Twitter to extend his greetings on Poila Boisakh.

১লা বৈশাখ, শুভ নববর্ষের আন্তরিক অভিনন্দন ও শুভেচ্ছা জানাই সকলকে। Shubho Nobo Borsho to everyone. May all your wishes come true in the coming year! #PoilaBoishakh मेरे प्यारे बहनों-भाइयों, आपको नव वर्ष की हार्दिक बधाई! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 14, 2020

While Poila Baisakh is a time of greetings and celebrations, the ongoing coronavirus lockdown advocates that one maintains social distancing and isolation. However, one can extend greetings to friends and family on the occasion of Poila Baisakh.

