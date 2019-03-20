PNB Fraud Case; Nirav Modi Arrested LIVE Updates: Diamantaire spent night in custody, claims report

PNB Fraud Case; Nirav Modi Arrested LATEST Updates: India Today reported that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi spent the night in police custody after he was arrested on Tuesday. The arrest came days after a London court issued an arrest warrant against him in response to a request by the Enforcement Directorate for his extradition in a money laundering case.

A PMLA court in Mumbai has permitted the Enforcement Directorate to sell 173 paintings and 11 cars belonging to Nirav Modi. The court also issued a non-bailable warrant against Ami, the wife of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, the main accused in the $2 billion PNB scam case. Nirav Modi was arrested on Wednesday by Scotland Yard in London.

The arrest came days after a London court issued an arrest warrant against him in response to a request by the Enforcement Directorate for his extradition in a money laundering case.

"Nirav Deepak Modi, 48 (Date of Birth 24.02.71), was arrested on behalf of the Indian Authorities on Tuesday, 19 March, in Holborn," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 20 March," the statement added.

The location of the arrest indicates that Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank scam case, was arrested from where he is believed to have been living in a plush apartment in Centre Point in the West End.

It would seem that his arrest is on an extradition warrant, details of which would become clear when he appears before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.

The CBI sources on Tuesday said expeditious efforts were being made to get absconding jeweller Nirav Modi extradited from the United Kingdom,

They said an extradition request has been sent to the United Kingdom through the External Affairs ministry.

Highly placed sources said no new intimation had come to the agency after his spotting in London by some television channels Tuesday.

These are legal processes which take their own time, they said, adding the CBI will provide every possible assistance to the UK agencies to expedite his extradition request which is open.

With PTI inputs

