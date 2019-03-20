PNB Fraud Case; Nirav Modi Arrested LIVE Updates: After UK court rejects bail plea, diamantaire to stay in police custody till 29 March

PNB Fraud Case; Nirav Modi Arrested LATEST Updates: In a major setback to Nirav Modi, the Westminister court on Wednesday rejected his bail application. During the hearing on bail plea in Westminster court, fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's lawyer argued that the charges against him were politically motivated. The case on extradition was earlier adjourned in the Westminster court till 29 March. According to reports, Nirav Modi appeared in court and refused consent to extradition.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted on fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi's arrest and said, "It’s amusing to see the BJP falling over itself to credit the prime minister with the Nirav Modi arrest while completely ignoring the fact that it was The Telegraph of London and it’s correspondent who found Nirav Modi, not the prime minister and his agencies."

Nirav Modi is to be produced before a magistrate court in London at 4.50 pm IST. Speaking to reporters on Nirav Modi's arrest, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "They (BJP) had only helped him flee the country, and now they are bringing him back. They are doing this for the Lok Sabha election, and they will send him back (to London) after election."

India Today reported that Nirav Modi spent the night in police custody after he was arrested on Tuesday. The arrest came days after a London court issued an arrest warrant against him in response to a request by the Enforcement Directorate for his extradition in a money laundering case.

A PMLA court in Mumbai has permitted the Enforcement Directorate to sell 173 paintings and 11 cars belonging to Nirav Modi. The court also issued a non-bailable warrant against Ami, the wife of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, the main accused in the $2 billion PNB scam case. Nirav Modi was arrested on Wednesday by Scotland Yard in London.

The arrest came days after a London court issued an arrest warrant against him in response to a request by the Enforcement Directorate for his extradition in a money laundering case.

"Nirav Deepak Modi, 48 (Date of Birth 24.02.71), was arrested on behalf of the Indian Authorities on Tuesday, 19 March, in Holborn," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 20 March," the statement added.

The location of the arrest indicates that Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank scam case, was arrested from where he is believed to have been living in a plush apartment in Centre Point in the West End.

It would seem that his arrest is on an extradition warrant, details of which would become clear when he appears before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London.

The CBI sources on Tuesday said expeditious efforts were being made to get absconding jeweller Nirav Modi extradited from the United Kingdom,

They said an extradition request has been sent to the United Kingdom through the External Affairs ministry.

Highly placed sources said no new intimation had come to the agency after his spotting in London by some television channels Tuesday.

These are legal processes which take their own time, they said, adding the CBI will provide every possible assistance to the UK agencies to expedite his extradition request which is open.

With PTI inputs

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.