PM virtually inaugurates new integrated terminal building of Port Blair airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the new integrated terminal building (NITB) of the Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Island today.

The new building has been built at a cost of Rs 707.73 crores and posses the capacity to handle 1,200 passengers during peak hours and around 40 lakh passengers annually.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the New Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/UXKLEk7iaV — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, General (Retd.) V K Singh and senior officials .

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia addressed the audience and mentioned that under PM Modi’s leadership, India’s aircraft fleet has taken a road of growth and expansion.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership the country’s aircraft fleet has been expanded from 400 to 700…The Greenfield airport has also expanded to fourteen airports…Within the next three-four years the number of airports would cross 200…,” says Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at the inaugural of the New Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair

The New Integrated Terminal Building is expected to play a key role in boosting connectivity of the island union territory.

The building is shaped like a shell, depicting the natural environs of the islands.

The entire terminal will have 100 per cent natural lighting for 12 hours a day which will be achieved through skylights on the roof, officials familiar with the matter said.

The three-storey building will be equipped with 28 check-in counters, three passenger boarding bridges and four conveyor belts.