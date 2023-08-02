PM should visit Manipur, take steps to restore peace, says Kharge after submitting memorandum to President Murmu

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that Opposition leaders met President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday to seek her intervention on the Manipur issue as violence in the BJP-ruled northeastern state continues unabated.

He said that the leaders submitted a memorandum to the President and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit Manipur and take steps towards restoring peace in the state.

“31 members of the I.N.D.I.A alliance including 21 MPs who visited Manipur met President Murmu and briefed her on the situation there. We submitted a memorandum to the President. We briefed the President, especially on atrocities against women, rehabilitation and other conditions in Manipur…” said Kharge.

He added, “Our main demand is that PM should visit Manipur and take steps towards restoring peace in the state…”

In the memorandum, the Opposition leaders have requested President Murmu to press upon PM Modi to urgently address the Parliament on the prevailing situation in Manipur

“We urgently request your kind intervention to establish peace and harmony in the state without any further delay. Both the Union and state government must fulfil their duty to provide justice to the affected communities. We implore you to press upon the PM to urgently address the Parliament on the prevailing situation in Manipur, followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion on the matter,” states the memorandum.

“We urgently request your kind intervention to establish peace and harmony in the state without any further delay. Both the Union and state govt must fulfil their duty to provide justice to the affected communities. We implore you to press upon the PM to urgently address the… pic.twitter.com/gWxWx9dTz9 — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023

The opposition has been demanding a statement by PM Modi followed by a discussion under Rule 267 after suspending all other House business, while the ruling dispensation wants a short-duration discussion on Manipur which will be replied to by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

With inputs from agencies