PM should visit Manipur, take steps to restore peace, says Kharge after submitting memorandum to President Murmu
'We submitted a memorandum to the President. We briefed the President, especially on atrocities against women, rehabilitation and other conditions in Manipur... Our main demand is that PM should visit Manipur and take steps towards restoring peace in the state...' said Kharge
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that Opposition leaders met President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday to seek her intervention on the Manipur issue as violence in the BJP-ruled northeastern state continues unabated.
He said that the leaders submitted a memorandum to the President and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit Manipur and take steps towards restoring peace in the state.
“31 members of the I.N.D.I.A alliance including 21 MPs who visited Manipur met President Murmu and briefed her on the situation there. We submitted a memorandum to the President. We briefed the President, especially on atrocities against women, rehabilitation and other conditions in Manipur…” said Kharge.
#WATCH | I.N.D.I.A. Floor Leaders along with 21 MPs’ delegation that visited Manipur met President Droupadi Murmu today to seek her intervention in the matter
Related Articles
31 members of the INDIA alliance met President Murmu and 21 MPs’ delegation that visited Manipur briefed her on the… pic.twitter.com/MDlSxjYS1y
— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023
He added, “Our main demand is that PM should visit Manipur and take steps towards restoring peace in the state…”
In the memorandum, the Opposition leaders have requested President Murmu to press upon PM Modi to urgently address the Parliament on the prevailing situation in Manipur
“We urgently request your kind intervention to establish peace and harmony in the state without any further delay. Both the Union and state government must fulfil their duty to provide justice to the affected communities. We implore you to press upon the PM to urgently address the Parliament on the prevailing situation in Manipur, followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion on the matter,” states the memorandum.
“We urgently request your kind intervention to establish peace and harmony in the state without any further delay. Both the Union and state govt must fulfil their duty to provide justice to the affected communities. We implore you to press upon the PM to urgently address the… pic.twitter.com/gWxWx9dTz9
— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2023
The opposition has been demanding a statement by PM Modi followed by a discussion under Rule 267 after suspending all other House business, while the ruling dispensation wants a short-duration discussion on Manipur which will be replied to by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Centre orders Twitter, social media platforms not to share video of Manipur women paraded naked
A two-month old video from Manipur was widely circulated on Twitter and other social media platforms on Wednesday that showed two women being paraded naked by a mob, assaulted and gang raped
Congress demands statement from PM Modi on Manipur in Parliament
Opposition parties have stepped up their attack on the government over the Manipur violence, especially after the video of two women being paraded naked and assaulted by a crowd in a Manipur village, went viral on social media.
Women paraded naked on camera: Manipur Police meet victims, begin process of recording statements
Earlier, the Centre referred to the case to the CBI. It also requested the Supreme Court to transfer the trial in the state outside Manipur. The government also sought a direction to complete the trial within six months of filing the chargesheet