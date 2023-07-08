PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 24,300 crore in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 24,300 crore in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district.

PM Modi dedicated to people the six-lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor, the first phase of the Inter-State Transmission Line for the Green Energy Corridor, a Bikaner-to-Bhiwadi transmission line and a 30-bed Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital.

He also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Bikaner railway station and the doubling of the 43-km-long Churu-Ratangarh section.

VIDEO | PM Modi arrives in Bikaner, Rajasthan, to dedicate and lay foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 24,300 crore. pic.twitter.com/lkveqnPUFD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2023

The prime minister pressed a remote button to inaugurate the projects at a programme in Norangdesar, Bikaner.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said Rajasthan has got two modern six-lane expressways within a few months, while pointing out that he had dedicated to people the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in February.

He said the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor will give new strength to the industry of western India and that the supply chain will be strengthened.

The prime minister said considering the high potential in the area of development, the BJP-led Centre is making record investment in Rajasthan.

“Rajasthan has been a centre of immense potential and possibilities. It has the power to speed up the race for development. That is why we are making record investment here and also making the connectivity infrastructure high-tech,” he said.

Modi said enhanced connectivity will give a boost to tourism, which in turn will benefit youngsters, farmers and traders.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister of State for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, who is also the member of Parliament from Bikaner, were also present on the occasion.

With inputs from PTI