PM Narendra Modi hands over keys to 75,000 beneficiaries of central housing scheme in UP

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban plan, which was launched in June 2015, over 8.8 lakh people have been provided with houses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Azadi@75 -New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' conference-cum-expo on Tuesday and digitally handed over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries.

After arriving at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, Modi, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Governor Anandiben Patel, walked through the three exhibitions being set up in the expo.

3 crore families, who were living in slum area and didn't have pucca houses, got an oppportunity to become 'lakhpati' with a single scheme. It is a big thing.... these people are 'lakhpati' now: PM Narendra Modi in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/PVyrYKQQwB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 5, 2021

He also inquired about the Ayodhya development masterplan.

Modi digitally handed over keys of PMAY-U houses to the beneficiaries and interacted with them.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), was launched on 25 June 2015.

The mission addresses urban housing shortage among the Economically Weaker Section/Low Income Group and Middle Income Group categories including the slum dwellers by ensuring a pucca house to all eligible urban households by the year 2022, when the nation completes 75 years of its Independence.

At the event, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that the Centre has sanctioned 17.3 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and over 8.8 lakh beneficiaries have been given houses so far.

"From 2004 to 2014, Rs 1.57 crore was invested in the urban development under central schemes. In the last six years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the investment in urban development has been increased to seven-folds. Today Rs 11.83 crore has been invested," Puri said.

