PM Narendra Modi greets people on Navratri

FP Staff September 26, 2022 10:32:03 IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the beginning of Navratri and wished them happiness, fortune and good health.

“Wishing you all a very Happy Navratri, the great festival of worship of Shakti. May this auspicious occasion of faith and belief infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone’s life. Jai Mata Di!” tweeted the PM.

In another Twitter message, he wrote, “Navratri is starting from today with the worship of Goddess Shailputri. I wish that by her grace everyone’s life is filled with happiness, good fortune and health.”

