PM Narendra Modi greets people on Navratri

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the beginning of Navratri and wished them happiness, fortune and good health.

“Wishing you all a very Happy Navratri, the great festival of worship of Shakti. May this auspicious occasion of faith and belief infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone’s life. Jai Mata Di!” tweeted the PM.

शक्ति की उपासना के महापर्व नवरात्रि की आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं। आस्था और विश्वास का यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नए उत्साह का संचार करे। जय माता दी! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2022

In another Twitter message, he wrote, “Navratri is starting from today with the worship of Goddess Shailputri. I wish that by her grace everyone’s life is filled with happiness, good fortune and health.”

वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखराम्‌।

वृषारूढां शूलधरां शैलपुत्रीं यशस्विनीम्‌ ।। देवी शैलपुत्री की आराधना के साथ आज से नवरात्रि का शुभारंभ हो रहा है। मेरी कामना है कि उनकी कृपा से हर किसी का जीवन सुख, सौभाग्य और आरोग्य से परिपूर्ण हो। pic.twitter.com/Vh03672Q4M — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2022

