PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat set to create history with 100th episode today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat is all set to make history today as it reaches the milestone of 100 episodes.

Lakhs of people, both in India and abroad, are expected to tune into the show at 11 am today. In a historic moment, the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

“Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!” the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a tweet.

BJP has organised facilities at 100 venues on average in every assembly constituency across the country for people to come together and listen to it. The party has arranged around four lakh venues around the country and abroad for people to hear Modi’s address. Party President J P Nadda will oversee the entire exercise to make it a “historic” success.

Do tune in at 11 AM for #MannKiBaat100. This has been a truly special journey, in which we have celebrated the collective spirit of the people of India and highlighted inspiring life journeys. pic.twitter.com/FL0vCy9P15 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2023

“In order to make the broadcast of the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ historic and to give it a comprehensive format, the Bharatiya Janata Party has released a detailed programme under which unprecedented arrangements are being made for its telecast at about 4 lakh booth level centres across the country,” BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam said.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government’s citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

Dr Amit Kapoor, Chairman of the Institute for Competitiveness, said that Mann ki Baat has brought “behavioural changes” among people.

He told ANI, “It made a very huge sense for us to understand the impact it creates, we found unique things as we went along. We saw behavioural change in people with the kind of conversations that PM Modi made with the people. About 100 crore people heard these conversations. These conversations discussed topics that mattered to citizens.”

With inputs from agencies

