PM Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign sees J&K's SHG members go all out making tricolour ahead of 75th Independence day

Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has got a target of making 20,000 flags which is to be achieved in due time with the help of members of SHG

Srinagar: India celebrates Independence day every year on 15 August, but this year holds a special significance as it marks 75 years of the country's freedom. Amid this, members of a Self Help Group (SHG) in Budhal block in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir are making Indian national flag after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Har Ghar Tiranga'

Member of the SHG Budhal, Tabassum, said that her group has been given a target of making 2,000 flags which will be distributed to villagers in the area.

"We are making the flags with full enthusiasm and zeal, around 500-1,000 flags have been made till now," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Q Hanif, Block Programme Manager, said that Rajouri district has got a target of making 20,000 flags which is to be achieved in due time with the help of members of SHG.

The women associated with the self-help groups in Rajouri have their centre in remote and hilly area of Budhal block.

In Kashmir valley, residents are willingly and enthusiastically hoisting tricolour at their homes, hotels or restaurants. Also, the national flag is flying high in many public places including the iconic Lal Chowk in Srinagar and Kokila Chowk in Kishtwar.

In Pulwama, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has gained popularity as students are involving in activities including essay writing, painting and singing competitions as well as participating in Tiranga rallies in all educational institutions in the district.

Residents of Anantnag district have also started hoisting tricolor on rooftops of their houses. "Locals are very happy and are in a positive mood for this campaign," news agency ANI quoted a resident as saying.

The Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army also joined the campaign by hoisting the national flag at their posts and office buildings.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

A brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign under the backing of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The campaign aims at encouraging people to bring the Tiranga or tricolour home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

PM Modi has requested all the countrymen to hoist the national flag in their homes as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative (every house should hoist the tricolour flag). Besides, the prime minister has also urged people to change the display pictures of their social media accounts - Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram - to the Tiranga or tricolour.

The countrymen can express their enthusiasm and commitment by hoisting a flag at their houses from 13 to 15 August, 2022. Also, they can pin a virtual flag and receive a certificate.

"Our relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag," the Ministry 0f Culture said.

People have been use 'Tiranga’ as a display picture on their social media accounts between 2 and 15 August to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the "Har Ghar Tiranga" programme is a message to the world that every citizen of India is united to take forward India’s journey of development, prosperity, security and culture.

