PM Modi's Denmark visit to shape new elements of partnership

PM Modi on 3 May will travel to Copenhagen on an official visit at the invitation of Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Denmark will provide India an opportunity to shape new elements of partnership in the field of skill development, shipping, agri-technology, and mobility, said newly-appointed Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Sunday.

In a special briefing on PM Modi's Europe visit, Kwatra said that following the conclusion of the German leg of his tour, PM Modi on 3 May will travel to Copenhagen on an official visit at the invitation of Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen.

Notably, this will be the Prime Minister's first visit to Denmark, but his third summit-level interaction with his Danish counterpart.

The discussions between both the leaders will focus on bilateral issues as well as issues of regional and global interest. PM Modi and Frederiksen will later also interact with the business leaders of both countries under the auspices of the India-Denmark Business forum.

Kwatra further said that PM Modi would also pay a call on Danish Queen Margrethe II who would also host an official dinner for the Prime Minister.

"Like in Germany, in Denmark too, the Prime Minister will interact with the members of the Indian diaspora during a community event," he added.

The foreign secretary noted that the substance of the partnership with Denmark has many significant pillars that include a green-strategic partnership which is a model of cooperation that focuses on renewable energy, sustainability, and green growth.

"There is also a joint action plan for five years essentially focusing on the specifics of this partnership besides the ongoing cooperation in the field of wind energy, water management, circular economy, shipping, and smart cities," he stated.

"The visit will also be an opportunity for us to shape new elements of partnership in the field of skill development, shipping, agri-technology and mobility," he added.

Kwatra informed that on 4 May, PM Modi will participate in the second India-Nordic summit with the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden and Norway. However, prior to the start of the summit, PM Modi will also hold bilateral summit meetings with the leaders of Norway, Iceland, Finland and Sweden.

"While the specifics of discussion and the outcomes with regard to the Nordic countries and in the summit would emerge later as we continue with the visit, India's partnership with Nordic countries is structured around four to five clusters, including green partnership, the entire space of digital and innovation economy, economy trade and investment linkages, sustainable development, and partnership relating to the arctic region," said the foreign secretary, adding that the summit will provide an opportunity to take these agendas forward.

Notably, India is the only country apart from the US with whom the Nordic countries have summit level meetings.

PM Modi will embark on his three days visit to Germany, Denmark and France on Monday. The Prime Minister's three-nation visit will have a substantial and comprehensive agenda during his bilateral and multilateral meetings.

