PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh on National Panchayati Raj Day

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Madhya Pradesh today to attend the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations in the state’s Rewa district. He will address representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions and gram sabhas nationwide.

Modi will also virtually attend the griha pravesh (ceremony to enter a new home) for 4.11 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, an official release said.

He will inaugurate various projects worth Rs 7,853 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission. These projects will benefit 9.48 lakh families in 4,036 villages.

An exhibition portraying the different developmental projects will also be held at the main venue and the prime minister is expected to mark his visit there.

Among the other attendees are Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh and Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste.

Modi will also inaugurate the integrated e-GramSwaraj and GeM (government e-marketplace) portal for public procurement at the panchayat level. The e-GramSwaraj will facilitate panchayats to market their goods and services through GeM leveraging the e-GramSwaraj platform.

The PM will also launch the ‘Joint Steps towards Development’ campaign with the aim of increasing people’s participation in ensuring the full benefits of government schemes.

The campaign, centred on inclusive development, will focus on extending the benefits of various schemes to the last mile, the release said.

Modi will also hand over around 35 lakh Swamitva property cards to beneficiaries. With the handing over of these cards, about 1.25 crore property cards will be distributed under the Swamitva Yojana in the country.

He will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various railway projects worth about Rs 2,300 crore.

The projects include doubling railway tracks, gauge conversion and electrification projects along with 100 per cent electrification of the rail network in Madhya Pradesh.

The PM also will lay the foundation of the redevelopment of Gwalior station and flag off three trains, the release said.

With inputs from PTI

