As part of his trip, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects of Sabar Dairy in Gujarat and declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day trip to Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on 28 July (Thursday).

On the first day of his trip, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 1000 crore of Sabar Dairy in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district.

"The projects aim to empower local farmers and milk producers and increase their income. This will also give a boost to the rural economy in the region," the Prime Minister's Office said.

Thereafter he will travel to Chennai where he will declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad at JLN Indoor Stadium.

The Prime Minister had launched the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium in New Delhi on 19 June this year. The torch travelled to 75 iconic locations in the country for over a period of 40 days, traversing close to 20,000 kilometres and culminating in Mahabalipuram, before heading over to the FIDE Headquarters, Switzerland.

The 44th Chess Olympiad is being held in Chennai from 28 July to 9 August. The prestigious competition, which has been organised since 1927, is being hosted in India for the first time and in Asia after 30 years.

On 29 July, the Prime Minister will attend the 42nd Convocation of Anna University in Chennai. During the programme, he will award gold medals and certificates to 69 achievers and also address the gathering.

After his engagements in Chennai, he will head back to GIFT City in Gandhinagar where he will launch and lay the foundation stone of various projects including the headquarters of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

GIFT city (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) was envisaged as an integrated hub for financial and technology services not just for India but for the world.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.