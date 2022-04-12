PM Modi to virtually inaugurate hostel, education complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust in Gujarat today
The hostel and education complex has 150 rooms for 600 students besides training centre for GPSC, UPSC exams, e-Library, conference room, etc
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the hostel and education complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust at Adalaj, Gujarat on Tuesday at 11 am.
The hostel and education complex has lodging and boarding facility of 150 rooms for 600 students. Other facilities include training centre for GPSC, UPSC exams, e-Library, conference room, provision of Sports Room, TV room and primary health facilities for students etc.
The Jansahayak Trust will develop Hiramani Arogya Dham. It will have the latest medical facilities including a facility for dialysis of 14 persons at a time, blood bank with 24 hour blood supply, medical store working round the clock, modern pathology laboratory and top class equipment for health check-ups. It will be a day-care centre with advanced facilities for ayurveda, homeopathy,
Acupuncture, Yoga Therapy etc. It will also host facilities for first aid training, technician training and doctor training.
