PM Modi to leave for Hiroshima on Friday as India participates in key G7 meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Japan on Friday to participate in the G7 meet being held at Hiroshima. India, though not a part of the influential G7 grouping, has been invited by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as a guest country to be part of the summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Thursday.

The visit to Japan will be the first leg of Prime Minister Modi’s three-country tour, which will also include Papua New Guinea and Australia.

This year, Japan holds the presidency of the G7 group of countries which include – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union.

“The G7 summit itself this time round has chosen several key priorities for the current presidency. The summit will discuss, in particular with the invited guest countries a number of key global issues like nuclear disarmament, economic security, regional issues, climate and energy, food and health and development. Other important issues such as digitisation in science and technology will also be highlighted in the various sessions,” Kwatra said.

“India’s participation at the G7 summit in Tokyo would be structured around three formal sessions. Two of them will be held on 20 May, 2023 (Saturday), while the third one will take place on 21 May. The first structural session will deal with food, health and gender equality while the other will talk about climate and energy. The third session will be on the new global order and aptly called ‘Towards peaceful, stable and prosperous world’,” he elaborated.

The Foreign Secretary pointed out that India’s regular participation at the G7 summits clearly shows the increasing global recognition that India should be a part of any serious effort to resolve global challenges including those of peace, security, development and environment preservation. This recognition also helps in a successful ongoing G20 presidency for the country and its efforts to facilitate the interests of countries that are part of the global south.

Ahead of PM Modi’s participation in the upcoming G7 summit in Hiroshima on Saturday, India has also participated in several ministerial level meetings of the G7. The prime minister will also hold bilateral discussions with several leaders of the G7 countries on the sidelines of the summit. PM Modi will further hold bilateral meetings with his Japanese counterpart on the sidelines of the summit.

Besides India, Japan has also invited Vietnam, Australia, Brazil, the Cook Islands and Indonesia as well as a few international organisations like the United Nations.

India is also planning a Quad leaders meet in Hiroshima with the Quad member countries—with Japanese PM Kishida, President Biden and the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in attendance.

After Japan, for the second leg of his three-country visit, PM Modi will visit Papua New Guinea and Australia.

