PM Modi to launch Madhya Pradesh's start-up policy on 13 May

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present at the ceremony

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch Madhya Pradesh's Startup Policy and Implementation Plan 2022 at the Brilliant Convention Center in Indore on 13 May.

According to the official release, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present at the ceremony.

The Madhya Pradesh government is launching its "Startup Policy and Implementation Plan - 2022" with an aim to promote startups and encourage budding entrepreneurs in Madhya Pradesh.

This startup policy has been specially developed to strengthen and bring to reality the entrepreneurial ideas of the youth of the state.

The government has planned a slew of events across the state to drive awareness about the Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy.

Elaborating on the uniqueness of the policy, P Narhari, Secretary, MSME Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh, said, "The new Startup Policy is quite different from the old policy. One important feature being added in the MP Startup Policy 2022 is the concept of 'MP Startup Centre'. Earlier, only one policy was being implemented by the department, but now this will be implemented in tandem with the MP Startup Centre. The startup centre will have a dedicated office, a head/mentor for every startup and experts from the relevant field, who will help the startup community."

"The Sagar Smart City Incubation Centre, SPARK has made rapid strides towards promoting Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy 2022. A series of policy awareness boot camps and workshops have been organized in various educational institutions, businesses, and startup communities, including Government ITI College, Edina Institute of Science, in Sagar. Not only this but also a live webinar has been organized on May 8, 2022, where startup policy experts and consultants will discuss the key features of MP Startup Policy. This webinar will be telecast on all social media handles of Sagar Smart City," the statement said.

Concurrently, about 18 startups are being incubated under Smart City in the Gwalior district.

The government has selected a number of ideas from about 50 startups in the region for which a special workshop will be organized on May 11. This would be done to help understand the needs of these needs and to ensure that these ideas come to reality under the new start-up policy.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.