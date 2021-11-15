The redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway station, named after brave and fearless Queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom, is the first world class railway station in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station during his visit to Madhya Pradesh on Monday, an official statement said. He will also dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives of the railways in the state, the railway ministry said.

At 3 PM tomorrow, 15th November, the redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Railway Station will be dedicated to the nation. Other initiatives relating to the railways sector will also be inaugurated which will benefit the people of Madhya Pradesh. https://t.co/sKxFMYw0hm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2021

These include the gauge converted and electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj Broad Gauge section, third line in Bhopal-Barkhera section, gauge converted and electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri Broad Gauge section and electrified Guna-Gwalior section.

Modi will also flag off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain-Indore and Indore-Ujjain, it said.

Rani Kamalapati Railway station, named after the queen of Bhopal's Gond kingdom, is the first world-class railway station in Madhya Pradesh, which is redeveloped under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, officials said.

This railway station has been designed as a green building with modern world-class amenities that also takes into account the ease of mobility for the physically challenged. The station is revamped as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport, according to officials.

The station, redeveloped in public private partnership (PPP) mode, has been designed as a green building with modern world class amenities which has also taken into account ease of mobility for divyangjans' (physically challenged).

The station is also developed as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport.

Another event of the prime minister includes the laying of the foundation stone for 50 Eklavya Model Residential Schools in various States and UTs including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, they said.

Modi is also expected to walk through the exhibition of products made by tribal self-help groups (SHGs) and a photo exhibition of martyrs and heroes of the freedom struggle from MP's tribal community.

According to sources in BJP, the saffron party is trying to ensure the participation of at least 2.50 lakh tribals in the Jamboree Maidan rally.

On its part, the Madhya Pradesh government has already exempted vehicles travelling to Bhopal to attend the tribal convention from paying the toll.

Buses ferrying tribals to the rally will also have mechanics onboard to ensure quick repair in the event of the buses developing a snag during the journey.

With inputs from PTI

