PM Modi to inaugurate 91 FM transmitters in 84 districts
Radio services will reach an additional two crore people who did not have access to the medium so far, with coverage further increasing in about 35,000 sq km area.
In a move that will boost FM radio connectivity in the border regions and aspirational districts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 91 FM transmitters spread across 18 states and two union territories on Friday.
The government has been committed to enhancing FM connectivity in the country. The 91 new 100 W FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts across 18 States and two union territories, the PMO said in a statement.
The 91 new 100 W FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts with a special focus on enhancing coverage in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
“The Prime Minister has been a firm believer in the important role which radio plays in reaching out to the masses,” an official statement said.
With this expansion of AIR’s FM service, an additional 2 crore people, who did not have access to the medium, will now be covered. It will result in an expansion of coverage in about 35,000 sq km area.
It said the prime minister had started the Mann ki Baat programme to harness the unique strength of the medium to reach out to the widest possible audience. The 100th episode of the programme is scheduled to be aired on Sunday.
With inputs from agencies.
