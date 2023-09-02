PM Modi to attend ASEAN, East Asia Summit meetings in Indonesia next week
The forthcoming ASEAN-India Summit will be the first Summit since the elevation of ties between India and the Association of South East Asian Nations bloc of countries to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a two-day visit to Indonesia, where he will participate in the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) from September 6 to September 7, as announced by the External Affairs Ministry.
PM Modi will be in Jakarta at the invitation of the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.
The Prime Minister’s visit to Indonesia comes ahead of the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 under India’s Presidency this year. Indonesia is part of the G20 ‘troika’ as it had the presidency of the grouping last year.
The foreign ministry said that the the Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations and chart the future direction of cooperation.
According to a statement, the East Asia Summit would provide an opportunity for leaders of ASEAN countries and its eight dialogue partners, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional and global significance.
In August, ASEAN-India Economic Ministers met in Indonesia and the main agenda of this year’s meeting was the timely review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) which was signed in 2009.
A joint committee agreed to a regular, quarterly schedule of negotiations, which would conclude the review of the ASEAN-India FTA in 2025.
In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jakarta at the invitation of Indonesian President Widodo. During this visit, both leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation in all areas by establishing a New Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to take the bilateral relationship between Indonesia and India into a new era.
With inputs from ANI.
