PM Modi to address foundation day event of Umiya Mata temple tomorrow

The temple was inaugurated by the prime minister in 2008, when he was the state's chief minister and based on his suggestions, the temple trust has been carrying out various social and health-related activities, according to a PMO statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 14th foundation day celebrations of the Umiya Mata temple in Gujarat's Gathila on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday via video-conferencing.

At 1 PM tomorrow, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami I will address 14th Foundation Day celebrations of Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh. This Temple Trust is at the forefront of several community service initiatives. https://t.co/lf3s7ujqfV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2022

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the temple was inaugurated by Modi in 2008, when he was the state's chief minister. Based on his suggestions, the temple trust has been carrying out various social and health-related activities such as free cataract operations and giving free ayurvedic medicines to patients from the economically weaker sections of the society, it said.

Umiya Maa is considered as the deity (kuldevi) of the Kadava Patidars.

