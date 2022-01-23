PM Modi to address 85th edition of Mann Ki Baat radio programme on 30 Jan

In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast on 26 December, the prime minister had said the resolve of cleanliness will be fulfilled only with discipline, awareness and dedication

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 85th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on 30 January at 11:30 am.

This will be the first edition of the year. The PMO tweeted:

This month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 30th, will begin at 11:30 AM after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 23, 2022

Mann ki Baat is the prime minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

Earlier, the prime minister had called upon citizens to share their views for this edition of 'Mann ki Baat'.

"On the 30th of this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The first episode of the programme was broadcast on 3 October, 2014.

In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast on 26 December, the prime minister with an aim to encourage people to follow the 'Swachh Bharat' initiative had said that the resolve of cleanliness will be fulfilled only with discipline, awareness and dedication.

