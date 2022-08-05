PM Modi speaks to Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos Jr

The two leaders reviewed various areas of bilateral engagement and expressed satisfaction at the rapid growth of cooperation between India and the Philippines

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

According to the PMO, "The two leaders reviewed various areas of bilateral engagement and expressed satisfaction at the rapid growth of cooperation between India and Philippines."

"PM Modi during his telephonic conversation with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated the important role that the Philippines plays in India’s Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific Vision, and expressed the desire to further expand bilateral relations," added the PMO.

PM Narendra Modi has also assured President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of India’s full support in his plans and projects for the development in Philippines.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.