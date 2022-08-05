PM Modi speaks to Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos Jr
The two leaders reviewed various areas of bilateral engagement and expressed satisfaction at the rapid growth of cooperation between India and the Philippines
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
According to the PMO, "The two leaders reviewed various areas of bilateral engagement and expressed satisfaction at the rapid growth of cooperation between India and Philippines."
"PM Modi during his telephonic conversation with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated the important role that the Philippines plays in India’s Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific Vision, and expressed the desire to further expand bilateral relations," added the PMO.
PM Narendra Modi has also assured President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of India’s full support in his plans and projects for the development in Philippines.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
PM Modi to visit Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on 28-29 July, inaugurate multiple projects
As part of his trip, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects of Sabar Dairy in Gujarat and declare open the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai.
Given contracts worth Rs 50 lakh crore in last eight years, says Nitin Gadkari
Politics is a game of compulsions, limitations, and contradictions, the Union Minister said
PM Modi holds talks with visiting Maldivian president Solih
The ties between India and the Maldives have been on an upswing since Solih took charge of the top office in November 2018. Prime Minister Modi attended the inauguration ceremony of president Solih