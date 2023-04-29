Prime Minister Narendra Modi received congratulations from Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates for the upcoming 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi’s flagship speech was first broadcast on 3 October 2014, and will complete its 100th episode on 30 April this year.

Gates praised PM Modi in his tweet, stating that Mann Ki Baat has encouraged community-led initiatives in areas such as sanitation, health, and women’s economic empowerment, all of which are connected to the Sustainable Development Goals. More than 1000 radio stations, comprising private FM stations, community radios, and multiple TV channels, will air the highly sought-after programme’s 100th episode.

Bill Gates took to Twitter and wrote, “Mann ki Baat has catalysed community led action on sanitation, health, women’s economic empowerment and other issues linked to the Sustainable Development Goals. Congratulations @narendramodi on the 100th episode.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that arrangements will be made for individuals to hear the Prime Minister’s speech at roughly four lakh locations throughout the country. The BJP president J P Nadda has been supervising the whole initiative to guarantee that it becomes a historic triumph.

Mann Ki Baat was launched on 3 October 2014, soon after the NDA government assumed power at the Centre. The programme has addressed a wide range of topics over the years, including weather, environment, cleanliness, social concerns, and examinations.

All India Radio has translated Mann Ki Baat into 22 Indian languages, 29 dialects, and 11 foreign languages.

In the meantime, a media conference was held on Friday where a report on Mann Ki Baat was released by the Institute for Competitiveness. Amit Kapoor, the chairman of the Institute for Competitiveness, emphasised the program’s capacity to foster citizen engagement. He said that the report examining Mann Ki Baat is a valuable contribution to comprehending the extent and influence of an extraordinary radio program.

He added that through Prime Minister Modi’s show, millions of individuals are being reached. According to him, the report highlights the radio’s potential to connect with the general public, educate them, and address the concerns that are important to them.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.