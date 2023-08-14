PM Modi recalls pain of people on 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during partition of India and Pakistan in 1947.

“Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is an occasion to reverently remember those Indians whose lives were sacrificed in the partition of the country. Along with this, this day also reminds us of the suffering and struggle of those who were forced to bear the brunt of displacement. I salute all such people,” PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

विभाजन विभीषिका स्मृति दिवस उन भारतवासियों को श्रद्धापूर्वक स्मरण करने का अवसर है, जिनका जीवन देश के बंटवारे की बलि चढ़ गया। इसके साथ ही यह दिन उन लोगों के कष्ट और संघर्ष की भी याद दिलाता है, जिन्हें विस्थापन का दंश झेलने को मजबूर होना पड़ा। ऐसे सभी लोगों को मेरा शत-शत नमन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2023

PM Modi in 2021, announced that August 14 will be observed as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, to remind the nation of the sufferings and sacrifices of Indians during the partition in 1947.

India attained its freedom from British rule on August 15, 1947.

Independence Day, which is celebrated on 15th August every year, is a joyous and proud occasion for any nation; however, with the sweetness of freedom came also the trauma of partition.

The birth of the newly independent Indian nation was accompanied by violent pangs of partition that left permanent scars on millions of Indians.

The partition caused the largest migrations in human history affecting about 20 million people. Millions of families had to abandon their ancestral villages/towns/cities and were forced to find a new life as refugees.

