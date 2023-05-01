On the first day of May every year, the people of Maharashtra celebrate the occasion of Maharashtra Day or Maharashtra Diwas, in a bid to commemorate the creation of the Marathi-speaking state in line with the enactment of the Bombay Reorganisation Act in 1960. Speaking of which, prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Maharastra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, among others took to Twitter on Monday and extended their wishes to the people of the state. Notably, the day which holds major significance in the state’s history is observed as a public holiday.

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come.”

Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2023

“My heartiest greetings to all the countrymen especially the residents of the state on Maharashtra Foundation Day. This land of saints, brave fighters, artists and people who left an indelible mark of their talent and contribution in other fields has been the birthplace and workplace of personalities like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. I wish the continued progress of the state as well as a bright future for all Maharashtrians,” tweeted President Murmu in Hindi.

महाराष्ट्र स्थापना दिवस पर सभी देशवासियों विशेषकर राज्य के निवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। संतों, वीर सेनानियों, कलाकारों और अन्य क्षेत्रों में अपनी प्रतिभा और योगदान की अमिट छाप छोड़ने वाले लोगों की यह धरती छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज तथा बाबासाहब डॉक्टर भीमराव आंबेडकर जैसी… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 1, 2023

On this special day, the Maharashtra CM who earlier paid his respects at the Martrys’ Chowk also took to Twitter and extended his wishes to the people of the state.

While the state is observing its foundation day on Monday, read to know about its history and significance.

Maharashtra Day: History

The state of Maharashtra came into existence just 62 years back after major protests were led by the Marathi-speaking population for a separate state. While Maharashtra was a part of the Bombay Presidency under British rule, it was later retained as an Indian province after the country got its independence in 1947.

It was in 1956 when the States Reorganisation Commission recommended the formation of a separate state of Maharashtra, following which the Bombay State was bifurcated into Maharashtra and Gujarat on 1 May 1960.

Maharashtra Day: Significance

The day is observed as a public holiday across the state to commemorate Maharashtra’s formation and further remember the struggle of bravehearts who struggled for the creation of Maharashtra as a separate state. The day brings an opportunity for the people of Maharastra to express their pride in being a part of the state and its heritage.

