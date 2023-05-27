PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on 59th death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary on Saturday.

“On his death anniversary, I pay tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders paid their respects to Nehru on his 59th death anniversary at an event held at Shanti Van in New Delhi.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party’s General Secretary KC Venugopal and former MP Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to the former PM.

“Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s legacy stands tall, like a beacon, illuminating the idea of India and the values he dedicated his life for – Freedom, Democracy, Secularism & Modernity. His vision and values always guide our conscience and actions,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Quoting Nehru, Kharge tweeted, “You don’t change the course of history by turning the faces of portraits to the wall.”

