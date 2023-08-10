PM Modi passes trust vote, Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi passed the trust vote in the Parliament and the Opposition’s no-confidence motion was defeated by a voice vote on Thursday.

#WATCH | No Confidence Motion defeated in the Lok Sabha through voice vote. https://t.co/hRwQT75Z6n pic.twitter.com/SfPOzCEFNO — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

Earlier, PM Modi attacked the Opposition bloc INDIA, and said, “What kind of discussion have you done on this motion. I am seeing on social media ki ‘Aapke darbari bhi bahut dukhi hai’. Fielding Vipaksh ne organise kari lekin chauke-chakke yahi se lage’…”

He added, “Congress loved to tarnish India’s image and they amplify it in the country. They don’t trust India-made vaccines. They don’t believe in India’s people and their capabilities, but I want to tell them that the level of no-confidence among people toward Congress is high.”

“The opposition thinks they can rule India by changing name. The poor can see their name but not work. The hospitals, parks, educational institutions, sports awards, airports and museums have their names. They ran pro-poor welfares in their names but indulged in corruption”: said PM Modi.

With inputs from agencies