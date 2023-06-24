PM Modi monitoring situation in Manipur constantly: Amit Shah at all-party meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “constantly monitoring” the situation in violence-hit Manipur and is “guiding us with full sensitivity” to find a solution to the problem.”

Shah, at the all-party meeting, said that Manipur is slowly getting back on its feet and that no deaths have been reported in the northeastern state since June 13.

The home minister solicited the cooperation of all the political parties to help defuse the situation and restore peace and trust among various communities in Manipur at the earliest.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, who is also in charge of North East, said that Shah has assured all the parties to ensure peace in the state.

“After listening to everyone, Union Minister Amit Shah assured everyone to have a discussion on suggestions made by all party members. All the members also appreciated the efforts made by the home minister regarding Manipur,” Patra said.

He added, “They appreciated how the HM spent three days and three nights in the state which is witnessing ethnic clashes. Home Minister has assured that we will move towards peace as soon as possible with the co-operation of everyone.”

The meeting was called by the Home Minister on Saturday to take stock of the situation in the violence-hit state. BJP national president JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and CPI(M) MP John Brittas were among other leaders present in the meeting.

Amit Shah said that members from different parties who were present at the meeting gave their suggestions sensitively and apolitically.

He expressed gratitude on behalf of Prime Minister Modi and the government to all political parties for giving “useful suggestions” to resolve the Manipur issue.

