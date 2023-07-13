PM Modi meets French Senate President Gerard Larcher in Paris
The Prime Minister is here on a two-day visit during which he will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron and join him for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met French Senate President Gerard Larcher here as he began his bilateral engagements to boost India’s strategic ties with France.
PM Modi, who landed here earlier in the day, received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the meeting hall to hold talks with Gerard Larcher.
PM @narendramodi had a productive meeting with Mr. @gerard_larcher, President of @Senat, in Paris.
They deliberated on a range of issues of mutual interest and agreed to work together to deepen India-France cooperation in a number of areas. pic.twitter.com/DFT1ubjWIL
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 13, 2023
In a special gesture, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne received Prime Minister Modi at the airport. A ceremonial welcome and Guard of honour were accorded to Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival at the airport.
Prime Minister Modi will address the Indian community members later in the evening.
Ahead of his departure, PM Modi expressed confidence that his visit will provide a new impetus to the bilateral strategic partnership.
Expansion of bilateral defence ties is expected to be a key focus of Prime Minister Modi’s talks with Emmanuel Macron.
