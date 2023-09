Auto refresh feeds

US President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will travel to India on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit during which he will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House said on Tuesday.

The national capital is all decked up to welcome the delegates for the G20 Summit that will be held on September 9-10. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan show exquisite lightning with the G20 theme "One Earth, One Family, One Future" as well as the Life Size “Vighnaharta” sculpture at the trijunction in front of the Dhaula Kuan Metro Station on NH-48.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Indonesia to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) on Wednesday.

PM Modi will leave for Indonesia on Wednesday (September 6) evening and will return to New Delhi late in the evening on the following day.

The Prime Minister will be in Jakarta at the invitation of the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. Both the ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) will take place on September 7 (Thursday).

Indonesia, the current chair of ASEAN, made adjustments to the schedule for both summits to facilitate Modi’s early return.

PM Modi’s visit to Indonesia comes ahead of the G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 under India’s Presidency this year.