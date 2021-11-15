PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Rail Station; says country now moving from VIP to 'EPI' culture

For the first time, the common man (Every Person Important) is being given the divine experience of tourism and pilgrimage at a reasonable amount, the prime minister said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated to the nation the redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal on Monday. The prime minister is in Bhopal on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, celebrated on the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda.

These include the gauge converted and electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj Broad Gauge section, third line in Bhopal-Barkhera section, gauge converted and electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri Broad Gauge section and electrified Guna-Gwalior section. Besides, Modi also flagged off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain-Indore and Indore-Ujjain.

Governor Mangubhai Patel, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Modi said “Not only has this historic railway station been redeveloped, but with the linking of the name of Rani Kamalapati of Ginnorgarh to this station, its importance has also increased. Railway's pride is now linked to pride of Gondwana."

He said that six years back those who had some work with Indian Railways used to be seen cursing it. "Crowded stations, filth, hours of tension while waiting for trains, inconvenience of seating-eating facilities, filth inside trains, tension of safety used to come to mind when railways were spoken of," he said.

"People had lost hopes of any change in situation. They had made peace with it. But when a nation makes up its mind, then changes take place certainly. We have been seeing this in the past few years," he said, adding that the country is now moving from VIP culture to EPI (Every Person Important).

“Today the country's first ISO certified railway station has been inaugurated. The country's first PPP model based railway station has been dedicated to the nation. The facilities which were once available in the airport are now available in the railway station,” he said.

He added that there was a time when railway infrastructure projects took years to see the light. But today Indian Railways is bent on not only making new plans but also completing them on time.

Earlier, even if the railway was used for tourism, it was confined to a premium club. For the first time, the common man is being given the divine experience of tourism and pilgrimage at a reasonable amount. Ramayan circuit train is one such innovative effort, the prime minister said.

The Indian Railways is not only a medium to connect distances, but it is also becoming an important medium to connect the country's culture, tourism and pilgrim spots. For the first time after so many decades of independence, this potential of Indian Railways is being explored on such a large scale, Modi said.

Rani Kamalapati Railway Station

Rani Kamalapati Railway station, named after the queen of Bhopal's Gond kingdom, is the first world-class railway station in Madhya Pradesh, which is redeveloped under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

This railway station has been designed as a green building with modern world-class amenities that also takes into account the ease of mobility for the physically challenged. The station is revamped as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport, according to officials.

The redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Railway station, named after brave and fearless Queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom, is the first world class railway station in Madhya Pradesh.

The station is also developed as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport.

