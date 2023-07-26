Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex, which will host the G20 leaders’ meeting in September.

PM Modi also performed inaugural hawan at ITPO complex also known as the Pragati Maidan complex.

ITPO has a campus area of approximately 123 acres and is India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

In terms of the covered space available for events, the redeveloped and modern IECC complex finds its place among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, rivalling colossal names such as the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai, they said.

The magnitude of the IECC’s stature and infrastructure is a testament to India’s capability to host world-class events on a grand scale.

At Level 3 of the Convention Centre, a grand seating capacity of 7,000 individuals awaits, making it even larger than the seating capacity of approximately 5500 of the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia.

This impressive feature establishes the IECC as a venue fit for hosting mega conferences, international summits, and cultural extravaganzas on a global scale.

The Exhibition Halls offer seven innovative spaces for showcasing products, innovations, and ideas.