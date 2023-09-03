PM Modi hails 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' model ahead of G20 summit

A week before hosting world leaders at the upcoming G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that the ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ (Together with All, Development for All) model can serve as a guiding principle for a world transitioning from a “GDP-centric approach” to one that places humanity at its core.

In an exclusive interview with PTI conducted at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence last week, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the significance of individual voices regardless of a nation’s GDP size. He expressed the belief that every voice holds importance in shaping the world’s trajectory.

The G20 summit, scheduled for September 9-10, will see the gathering of influential leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Saudi Arabia’s King Mohammed bin Salman, among others. This annual meeting, taking place at the newly-constructed Bharat Mandapam conference hall, brings together representatives from both developing and developed nations.

The G20, accounting for a staggering 85 percent of global GDP, 75 percent of international trade, and 65 percent of the world population, wields substantial economic might. India assumed the G-20’s presidency from Indonesia last November and is set to hand over the presidency to Brazil in December.

Prime Minister Modi underscored the evolving global perspective, stating that the world is shifting from a GDP-centric view to a human-centric one, much like the transformation seen after World War II. He sees India playing a catalyst role in this paradigm shift.

India’s G20 presidency, according to Modi, has instilled confidence in countries often referred to as the Third World. He posited that the ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ model, which has shown significant progress in India, could also serve as a guiding principle for global welfare.

In a wide-ranging interview, Prime Minister Modi discussed various topics, including India’s economic advancement, its rising global stature, cyber-security, debt concerns, bio-fuel policies, UN reforms, climate change, and his vision for India in 2047.

He emphasized the transformation of India from a nation of “over one billion hungry stomachs” to one of “over one billion aspirational minds,” highlighting its vast pool of skilled individuals and youth. Modi sees the period leading up to 2047 as a significant opportunity for India to lay the foundation for long-term growth.

Modi expressed confidence that by 2047, India will have achieved developed status, poverty will be significantly reduced, and the country’s health, education, and social sector outcomes will be among the world’s best. He envisioned a future where corruption, casteism, and communalism will have no place in Indian society.

In a plea for United Nations reforms to reflect contemporary realities, Modi argued that a mid-20th century approach is inadequate for addressing the challenges of the 21st century. He also advocated for the inclusion of the African Union as a full member of the G20, asserting that global plans cannot succeed without representing and recognizing all voices.

As India prepares to host the G20 summit, Prime Minister Modi’s insights underscore the nation’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive, human-centric global order. The world will be closely watching as leaders convene to discuss critical issues impacting the future of our planet.